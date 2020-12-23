Utah DPS warns of concealed firearm permit scam

UTAH, Dec. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety is warning residents of a concealed firearm permit scam.

“We have been made aware that a new scam is arriving on everyone’s phones right before Christmas,” said a news release from the DPS. “Scammers are attempting to gain information from individuals via spam text messages by referencing their supposed concealed firearm permit.”

Embedded in the text is a fraudulent link.

“Please, do not click any links,” the news release said. “The Utah Bureau of Criminal Identification will never solicit information via text message.”

Even if you do not have a Utah concealed firearm permit you may receive this text message.