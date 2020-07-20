Utah DPS warns of firework restrictions this Pioneer Day weekend

UTAH, July 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety is reminding Utahns of firework restrictions this Pioneer Day weekend.

Utah DPS tweeted that fireworks may only be discharged in Salt Lake City from July 22 through July 25, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (until midnight on July 24)

Fireworks are restricted in the following areas:

All areas east of 900 East including the University of Utah campus

All areas north of South Temple

City Creek Canyon

East of 300 West, north of Wall Street through Beck Street to the city limit to the north

All city parks and wildland urban interface areas

All areas west of Redwood Road

Click on the map to see if fireworks are restricted in your neighborhood.

Those caught violating firework restrictions may incur a $1,000 fine.

For more information on firework safety from Salt Lake City Fire Department click here.