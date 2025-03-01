Utah driver found fatally shot in Idaho

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho, March 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah driver was found deceased from a gunshot wound Friday night on Interstate 15 in Bingham County, Idaho.

The car he was in, a white 2008 Toyota Camry, was found on the shoulder of northbound I-15, near mile marker 85. Bingham County is just north of Pocatello. The car’s hazard lights were activated.

“Troopers stopped to assist and found the driver, a 31-year-old male from Utah, deceased from a gunshot wound,” the ISP statement says.

“The Bingham County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide and will release the driver’s identity.”

The roadway was closed during the initial investigation, but has since been reopened.

“ISP detectives are asking the public for help,” the news release says. “Anyone who drove past the Camry, saw any vehicles stopped nearby or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact ISP District 5 Investigations at 208-239-9850.

“If you have any information, no matter how small, we ask you to come forward and assist with the investigation.”