Utah drivers should expect delays, closures due to heavy snow

Utah, Jan. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah drivers should expect delays and closures due to the heavy snow Tuesday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Transportation said in a tweet at 3:30 p.m. that drivers are likely to experience major delays on eastbound I-80 through Parleys Canyon “due to multiple stalled vehicles and winter weather conditions.”

In addition, UDOT added in a tweet chains or 4-wheel drive are required for all vehicles traveling through both Big Cottonwood and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

As of 2:30 p.m., the North Ogden Divide, or North Ogden Canyon Road, has been closed in both directions, according to Weber County Sheriff’s Office. The estimated time of reopening is not yet known.

The snow is likely to ease up in time for the evening commute Tuesday, but another storm is due to hit the state Friday, with drivers being warned of hazardous driving in many areas, according to the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City.