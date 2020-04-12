Utah driving tests put on hold ‘until an unknown date’

Utah, April 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Driving tests in Utah have been put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A tweet from the Utah Driver License Division said: “Regular operator tests have been put on hold until an unknown date, you can be put on a call back standby list if you call the driving skills test number at the office where you plan to test. Once we start offering the tests again you would be called back from this standby list.”

Motorcycle tests can be scheduled if you currently possess a motorcycle learner permit.

“Call the driving skills test number of the office you plan to visit to schedule, or call our West Valley Office at 801-840-4507 to schedule for a testing blitz being held on Thursday, April 30,” a follow-up tweet said.

Commercial driver license (CDL) tests can be scheduled as usual here.