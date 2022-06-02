Utah DWR announces free fishing day, June 11, no license required

UTAH, June 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is announcing a free fishing day with no license required.

That day is Saturday, June 11, a week from this Saturday.

It “allows anyone to fish at any public waterbody in Utah without a license,” a Utah DWR statement says.

“It makes for a great family activity and is the perfect time to get outdoors and introduce your kids to fishing (or your neighbors and friends)! It’s an ideal day not only for beginning anglers to give fishing a try, but is also a fun time for experienced anglers too.”

It’s a great chance for people to try out fishing and see if they like it before investing in a license, said Randy Oplinger, Utah DWR sportfish coordinator.

“Because you don’t need a license to fish that day, it’s the perfect time to take someone with you and introduce them to this fun sport,” he said in the prepared statement.

“Early June is one of the best times to fish in Utah. All of the fish in the state, both warm-water and cold-water species, are active and willing to bite this time of the year.

“And with the ongoing drought, it will be better to go fishing earlier in the summer when water temperatures aren’t quite as high and water levels in some areas aren’t too low.”

First-time anglers who catch a fish can documented the milestone with a DWR certificate. , to add to the fun, the statement says.

“You can print out the certificate at home and fill in the details to document the occasion.”

Free fishing day waives the need for a license on that day only, the statement says. Entrance fees to state parks and other regulated fishing areas still apply.

Where to fish

The announcement also comes with a list of options for a quick, close-to-home fishing spot.

“These ponds are a particularly good place to take kids and other less experienced anglers. There are 57 located around Utah, and more information about each one can be found on the DWR website. Many of the community ponds have been stocked recently with rainbow trout, and some will be stocked with channel catfish a few days before Free Fishing Day, as well.

“Anglers who would prefer a different experience can visit the Fish Utah map on the DWR website to find nearby lakes and reservoirs and to figure out where to go if they want to fish for a particular species.”

For anyone looking for some competition, the Ashley National Forest is partnering with DWR to host a Free Fishing Day kids fishing derby at the Lower Stillwater Ponds in Duchesne County. The event will be held on June 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Pier Pond, located on the west side of the pond complex. Participants can get fishing demonstrations and can win prizes. Fishing equipment will be provided at the event, but it is encouraged to bring your own gear if you have it.

To learn about other regulations that may still be in effect, check out the 2022 Utah Fishing Guidebook.

“And wherever you go fishing on Free Fishing Day, remember to recreate responsibly by packing out what you pack in and keeping the area free of trash,” the statement says.

Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase and can be purchased online, at any DWR office or from a DWR license agent.