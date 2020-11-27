Utah DWR biologists remove rope, rebar from antlers of buck

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Division of Wildlife biologists said they are thankful they successfully removed items from the antlers of a buck.

“We’re #thankful our biologists removed the rope and rebar from the antlers of a buck in Provo recently!” said a tweet from the Utah DWR. “We were able to tranquilize him, administer a reversal drug and make sure he recovered before release. Please ensure ropes, twine and Christmas lights on your property are secure.”