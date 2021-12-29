Utah DWR conservation officers seeking information after buck deer left to waste

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after a buck deer was shot and left to waste in northern Utah.

The deer was located on Nov. 24 and was reported to conservation officers on Nov. 26, said a news release from the DWR. It had been dumped off of the Wahsatch Exit along Interstate 80 near Evanston, Wyoming.

The deer was found on private property and was partially covered by a sheet of metal. Conservation officers believe the people responsible were attempting to conceal the deer.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered the deer had been shot with a rifle and only the head had been removed — the rest of the meat had been left to waste, the news release said.

Residents in the area reported seeing a large buck deer in the area previously, but officers have not yet confirmed if it is the same animal.

Anyone with information regarding the killing of this deer, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Conservation Officer Brandon Olson at 801-541-3906. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2020, officers confirmed over 1,000 illegally killed animals valued over $387,000.