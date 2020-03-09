Utah DWR: Drive carefully; time change means darker mornings

UTAH, March 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding drivers to take extra care now the morning commute is darker.

“Now that we’ve switched back to Daylight Saving Time, it could be dark during your morning commute this week,” said a Facebook post from Utah DWR. “Please slow down and review these tips to avoid wildlife/vehicle collisions.”

Be especially alert at dawn and dusk.

Motorcyclists should be even more cautious while driving.

Heed wildlife crossing signs. These signs are usually placed in areas known to have a high volume of wildlife–vehicle collisions.

Be alert on roadways near wooded, agricultural, wetland areas and near lakes and streams.

Scan both sides of the road. Invite passengers to help the driver search for wildlife.

Do not drive distracted. Put away food, phones and other distractions.

When able, use high beam headlights to illuminate the road.

Look for an animal’s eye shine, which can be seen from a distance. Slow down once you have spotted an animal near the road.

Some animals travel in groups. There may be more following behind the first one.

Do not throw trash out of your vehicle. Trash and food scraps can draw animals to roadways.

See An Animal Near The Road? What To Do:

Do not swerve, stay in your lane and slow down.

If several animals are standing in the road, do not try to drive through them or get out of the vehicle to chase them. Honk your horn and flash your lights to encourage them to move on.

Be cautious, an animal that has crossed the road may try to go back across again.

If You Have A Vehicle-Wildlife Collision:

Pull off the road and use your hazard lights.

Do not try to approach an injured animal.

Call 911 or contact your local police department.

If the animal is injured and still locate-able, call your local police department or Sheriff’s office who will contact a conservation officer to assess the animal.

For more information click here.