Utah DWR increases fishing limits at Oweep Creek, tributaries due to water treatment

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, May 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah fishing enthusiasts can now keep more fish from Oweep Creek and its tributaries in Duchesne County.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has announced the daily limit is increased to 16 trout from four. The change is effective immediately. The new limit remains in place through the end of July, the Utah DWR statement says.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Director J. Shirley issued the emergency change to the 2022 Utah Fishing Guidebook on Friday to give anglers the opportunity to catch and keep more fish at Oweep Creek and its tributaries, including Porcupine Lake.

Water treatment

These waterbodies in the Lake Fork drainage of the High Uintas will be treated with rotenone this summer in an effort to remove fertile, non-native brook trout. Rotenone is a natural substance that comes from the roots of a tropical plant in the bean family. It’s lethal to fish but isn’t dangerous to people, pets or other wildlife, especially in the extremely low quantities that biologists use, the Utah DWR statement says.

Rotenone treatments have proven to be an effective management tool when waterbodies are overrun by certain fish species, and this project is one of the first steps in restoring native Colorado River cutthroat trout to this drainage area, the statement says.

Another rotenone treatment will be conducted next year as well. Oweep Creek and Porcupine Lake will be stocked with Colorado River cutthroat trout after the treatments have been completed.

The increased fish limit went into effect Friday and will remain in effect until July 31, 2022. All other rules established in the 2022 Utah Fishing Guidebook remain in effect.