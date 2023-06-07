Utah DWR invites public to free open house June 17 at Lee Kay shooting range

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Services is inviting the public to a free open house at the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range June 17, Saturday of next week, to show off recent improvements.

The facility, at 6000 West and 2100 South in Salt Lake City, is the only outdoor shooting range in the Salt Lake Valley, and is one of two shooting range facilities owned and operated by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

With the updates, it offers a variety of amenities, including:

A 100-, 200- and 300-yard rifle range

25-75 yard ranges with multiple lanes for handgun, rimfire, muzzleloader and rifle use

Trap shooting

Skeet shooting

5-stand shooting

An archery range with 15 lanes, ranging from 20-90 yards

A 934-acre dog training area with upland game and waterfowl habitats (however, this area is currently closed, pending ongoing testing after a recent incident.)

A bird-watching area, complete with gazebo, on the north side of the property

Lee Kay Public Shooting Range Photo Utah Division of Wildlife Services

“We really enjoy the members of the public who visit, and our volunteers and staff who help run the ranges,” said Blanche Smith, manager of the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range. “They are great people who are passionate about the outdoors and shooting sports. I love introducing people to target shooting and seeing their faces light up when they hit a target for the first time.

“We are the last outdoor shooting range in the Salt Lake Valley, and we realize the importance of offering a safe, controlled environment for the public to come participate in shooting sports.”

Lee Kay Public Shooting Range Photo Utah Division of Wildlife Services

The Lee Kay Public Shooting Range free open house will be held Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A variety of events and clinics will be held throughout the day to help visitors enhance their shooting and hunting skills, including how to get a .22 rifle on target, improve grips and stance with a handgun, see dogs and their trainers in action, gain tips on how to set waterfowl decoys, try out archery equipment and more. While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register on Eventbrite in advance. Visitors of all ages are welcome, but youth who are 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at the event.

Lee Kay Public Shooting Range Photo Utah Division of Wildlife Services

On normal days, there is an admission fee to visit the the facilities. Admission is $6 for an adult day pass and $3 for a youth day pass (for those 15 and younger). Fees for trap, five-stand and skeet rounds can be found on the DWR website.

On average, the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range has roughly 50,000 visitors a year to its various ranges. Over 1 million clay targets are thrown each year at the shotgun ranges. You can learn more about the history of the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range on the DWR website.

The range is open Wednesdays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m., and on Sundays from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. If there’s a range you hope to use on a particular day, you should call in advance to make sure it will be open.