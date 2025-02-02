Utah DWR invites Utans to view waterfowl

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Duck, duck, goose. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is inviting Utah bird lovers to see lots of them.

Utah is home to a variety of ducks, migrating geese and other waterfowl, which will be the focus of a free viewing and learning event in Southern Utah next Saturday, Feb. 8, in Cedar City.

Ducks are typically the most commonly seen waterfowl in Utah, a Utah DWR statement says, adding that more than 15 species are found across the state at various times of the year, including:

Dabbling duck species (often spotted in wetlands, reservoirs and marshes)

Mallards (These birds can interbreed with many other duck species, resulting in unique hybrids.)

Northern pintails (These birds have been known to migrate over 9,000 miles annually between their breeding and wintering grounds.)

Gadwalls

Northern shovelers

Cinnamon teal

Green-winged teal (These birds are among the smallest dabbling ducks, weighing less than 1 pound, but they can fly at speeds over 30 miles per hour.)

American wigeons

Wood duck (These birds nest in tree cavities and can perch on branches with the help of their sharp claws, which is rare among waterfowl.)

Mallard Ducklings photo by Utah DWR

Diving ducks

Redheads

Canvasbacks (These birds can dive more than 30 feet deep to forage for food.)

Lesser scaup

Ruddy ducks

Ring-necked ducks

Scaup photo by Utah DWR

Piscivorous ducks (primarily eat fish and aren’t commonly seen in Utah)

Hooded merganser

Common mergansers

“In southern Utah, people are most likely to see mallards, American wigeons, northern shovelers, cinnamon teal, northern pintails and redhead duck species,” said Jason Jones, DWR Migratory Bird and Falconry Programs coordinator.

“You can also see thousands of snow geese in the Delta area when they migrate through in late January and February. Occasionally, trumpeter swans may also be spotted in southern Utah. It’s a lot of fun to see these various bird species and to learn about their characteristics so you can identify them.”

Northern pintails in a Utah DWR photo

Geese are another waterfowl species that is also commonly seen in Utah, primarily Canada and snow geese species which are abundant in the state. Both tundra and trumpeter swans can also be seen when they migrate through Utah. Trumpeter swans are the largest waterfowl species in North America, with wingspans exceeding 8 feet.

Ruddy duck photo by Jason Jones

Event details

The waterfowl viewing event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Jackson Flat Reservoir in Kanab. DWR biologists will be available to answer questions about the various waterfowl species during the event. Spotting scopes will be available, but participants should bring their own binoculars if they have them.

Although the event is free, participants are encouraged to register on Eventbrite in advance. The event will be weather dependent, and registrants will be notified if the event is canceled.