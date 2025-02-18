Utah DWR offers Vernal viewing of rodents of unusual size

VERNAL, Utah, Feb. 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A week from Saturday, on March 1, wildlife fans are invited to Vernal to view rodents of unusual size.

“Winter is a great time to view one of the state’s largest rodents — the porcupine!,” says a statement from the Utah DWR.

“If you have never seen these hardy forest dwellers in the wild, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is partnering with the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge to host a viewing event to give you that opportunity.”

Porcupines are easily identified by their signature spiky fur coat that is made up of long guard hairs and more than 300,000 sharp, hollow quills.

“These quills are a defense mechanism for the animal — although contrary to popular belief, porcupines cannot shoot their quills from their body,” said Tonya Kieffer-Selby, DWR Northeastern Region conservation outreach manager.

“When attacked by a predator, the porcupine will ‘slap’ its tail toward danger, and the quills are embedded in the flesh of its attacker. The quills are equipped with microscopic barbs that make them very difficult to pull out once they are lodged in. Porcupines also have sharp, barb-like hairs on the underside of their body that help them climb.”

Porcupines are mostly solitary mammals and prefer to live in areas with wetlands, deciduous and alpine forests, and shrubland, but they can also be found in desert habitats.

An adult porcupine’s average weight is 9-13 pounds, and they can live to be almost 20 years old — though in the wild, it’s more common for them to live to five to seven years. These animals are also very vocal, producing various sounds and whimpers.

Though they are mostly nocturnal, porcupines can often be seen during the day throughout the winter. They are primarily found in Utah’s river bottoms, feasting on tree bark, needles and dried berries, while soaking up the winter sunshine, the news release says.

Porcupine photo by Utah DWR

They are more visible during the winter months because the leaves that typically hide them are absent from the trees.

“We hosted this event for the first time last year, and it was a huge success!” Kieffer-Selby said. “Many Utah residents who attended had never seen wild porcupines before, and it was quite a memorable experience for them. Someone once referred to porcupines as a ‘Rocky Mountain sloth,’ and that description has stuck with me.

“We see quite a few porcupines in the northeastern part of the state during the winter, and I have grown to adore and appreciate these animals. I look forward to sharing a truly unique experience with our participants.”

Event details

The viewing event will take place on Saturday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge, located at 19001 Wildlife Refuge Road in Randlett, Uintah County.

The refuge is located about 35 miles southwest of Vernal. As with other wildlife viewing events, DWR and Refuge biologists will be available to answer questions and to help participants spot porcupines in the area. Spotting scopes and binoculars will be available, but you should bring your own if you have them. Bathroom facilities will be open at the refuge during the event.

To reach the site, travel on U.S. Highway 191 about 14 miles west of Vernal or about 13 miles east of Roosevelt, and turn south on State Route 88. Travel south on SR-88 for 14 miles, then turn left into the refuge entrance. The refuge headquarters is located 1 mile down the entrance road.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite.

For the safety of the porcupines, attendees are asked not to bring their dogs or any other pets to the refuge during the viewing event. Porcupines are typically non-aggressive but will defend themselves if they feel threatened.