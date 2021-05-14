Utah DWR officials find deer with dog collar around neck

PROVIDENCE, Utah, May 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Division of Wildlife resources assisted a deer found with a dog collar around his neck in Providence.

“We had to wait several hours for him to get close enough, but this 2-year-old buck deer in Providence has a new lease on life,” said a Facebook post from the Utah DWR. “We darted him with a tranquilizer dart and then removed a dog collar someone placed around his neck. We then released him in Providence Canyon.”

The collar was placed on the buck when he was younger, the post said.

“During the rut, or breeding season, in late fall, necks on mule deer bucks swell to almost twice their normal size,” the post said. “There’s a good chance the buck would have died this fall as the dog collar restricted his esophagus and windpipe, making it impossible for him to eat or breathe.”

The post reminded Utahns it is illegal to take live deer and other wildlife out of the wild in Utah. Those with information about this incident are encouraged to contact the Utah DWR here.