Utah DWR proposes moving elk permits to big game drawing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is proposing changes to its elk hunting permits, officials said Tuesday.

“Because of increased public interest in elk hunting — and to avoid overloading its permit sales system — the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is proposing to add general-season elk permits to the big game drawing for one year,” said a news release. “In past years, these permits have been sold online and over the counter. The public can provide feedback on this and other proposals on the DWR website.”

The general-season any bull elk and spike bull elk permits have grown in popularity over the last three years. In 2019, all 15,000 permits sold out in 11 days, while in 2020, the 15,000 permits sold out in eight hours. This was also a record sales year for hunting and fishing permits in Utah. This year, the 17,500 permits sold out in 10 hours.

“The increased demand for these permits has caused an overload to the license sales system for the past two years, which has led to slower processing times and a frustrating customer experience,” DWR Wildlife Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney said. “Our current contracted sales system does well during the rest of the year, but these ‘sales days’ for the elk permits causes a buying rush that overloads the system a few days a year. We have been working with our contractor to address some of the technical issues, including pursuing a database capability expansion.”

In an effort to resolve some of those frustrations in the interim, the DWR is recommending to include the general-season any bull elk and spike elk permits in the big game drawing, rather than selling the permits online or over the counter, for a one-year trial period.

“During this one-year trial period, we will assess the pros and cons of the current system compared to including the permits in the big game drawing,” Varney said. “We will also work with the statewide elk committee to improve the permit process. Then, we will recommend a long-term solution in 2022 that we hope will alleviate the issues our customers have experienced in recent years.”

The public comment period opened on Nov. 2 for each of the five Regional Advisory Council meetings and for the Utah Wildlife Board meeting. Public comments submitted within the online-comment timeframes listed below will be shared with the RAC and wildlife board members at each respective meeting. Members of the public can choose to either watch the meetings online or attend them in person. If you wish to comment during the meeting, you should attend in person — online comments will only be accepted until the deadlines listed below.

The meetings will be held on the following dates and times: