Utah DWR releases illegal wildlife kill numbers for 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has its illegal kill number for 2023, which reflects a slight decrease from the year before.

The total of known illegal kills of wildlife is 1,056. That includes:

133 deer, 23 of which were classified as trophy animals

150 elk, 31 of which were classified as trophy animals

Four moose

11 bison

Seven bears

485 fish

The remaining illegally killed wildlife included small game animals, waterfowl and a variety of other wildlife species.

The total combined value of the wildlife illegally killed last year was a little over $619,000, says a Utah DWR release issued Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the number of animals illegally killed in Utah over the past few years:

2022: 1,283 wild animals, valued at more than $609,000

2021: 1,153 animals, valued at more than $610,000 (because several of the big game animals were classified as “trophy” animals)

2020: 1,079 animals, valued over $387,000

2019: 1,065 animals, valued over $384,000

A total of 4,567 violation citations were issued in 2023, compared to 4,074 citations in 2022. Last year, individuals were most often cited for fishing or hunting without a valid license.

In 2023, 46 people had their hunting or fishing privileges suspended in Utah, compared to:

66 suspensions in 2022

54 suspensions in 2021

35 suspensions in 2020

84 suspensions in 2019

Utah is a member state of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. License suspensions in Utah are recognized in all the other states in the U.S., except Hawaii.

“Each animal that is illegally killed in our state is one less animal for legal hunters, wildlife enthusiasts and everyday residents to enjoy,” DWR Capt. Chad Bettridge said in the news release.

“Poachers steal our ability to enjoy Utah’s wildlife.”

There are currently five K-9 officers in the DWR who help investigate a variety of wildlife cases. They locate wildlife that were illegally killed, find discarded or hidden evidence, and assist with many other tasks. In 2023, DWR’s K-9 officers helped investigate 114 cases throughout the state.

To report illegal or suspicious wildlife activities, choose one of the following:

Call the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline at 1-800-662-3337. The UTiP hotline is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is the quickest way to report a wildlife violation.

Use the UTDWR Law Enforcement app

Text officers at 847411

Report online through the DWR website

The text option, implemented in 2021, had 670 tips submitted through it last year, many of which resulted in successful investigations and prosecutions of wildlife-related crimes. The hotline number received approximately 1,000 tips in 2023.

“Our officers can’t be everywhere at once, so we need your help,” Bettridge said. “Please keep your eyes and ears open and report any suspicious wildlife-related activity to us. Working together, we can enforce wildlife laws to maintain healthy populations, and to also keep those recreating outdoors safe.”

Not all wildlife violations are committed intentionally. To learn about common illegal hunting and fishing mistakes, visit the DWR website.