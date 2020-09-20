Utah DWR rescues moose from water culvert at golf course; twin calves drown

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources rescued a moose from a water culvert at Mountain Dell Golf Course in Parleys Canyon Sunday morning, but her twin calves drowned.

Utah DWR spokesman Scott Root said the moose and her calves found their way into the area, which is near Interstate 80, and fell into the water after getting through a damaged fence.

The water in that area is between 5 and 6 feet deep and the water level had to be lowered so the moose could be freed. Wildlife crews gave her a tranquilizer so she could be safely hoisted from the water.

She was then given a reversal drug and taken to a safe habitat where she could be freed.

Her twin calves drowned, as they were not big enough to keep their heads above water.