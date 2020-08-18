Utah DWR seeking information about poached bull moose in Rich County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for the public’s help in gathering information about a bull moose that was illegally killed in Rich County last month.

Conservation officers received a report of a dead moose near Bug Lake in Rich County on July 30, said a news release from the Utah DWR. Officers responded to the area and found the carcass of a small bull moose less than 10 yards off the road.

After performing a necropsy on the carcass, the officer determined the moose had been shot with archery equipment, based on wound patterns consistent with that of a broadhead arrow, the news release said. It is estimated the bull moose was killed sometime between July 26 and July 28. There is not an open hunting season for moose during that time.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this animal, or any other wildlife, is encouraged to contact the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337. You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website. If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Officer Dakota Pray at 385-245-0470. Rewards are available and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, DWR conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2019, officers confirmed 1,080 animals had been illegally killed, valued at over $406,500, officials said.