Utah DWR seeking information in buck deer poaching investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are asking the public for information regarding the recent poaching of a buck deer.

“Conservation officers received multiple reports on May 15 about a poached buck deer on the Pumphouse Road up the right fork of Hobble Creek Canyon,” said a news release from the Utah DWR. “Officers responded the next day and located the deer. They performed a necropsy to determine the cause of death, and it was determined that the deer had been shot, killed and left to waste. Officers believe the buck was killed just prior to the date it was reported.”

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this deer, or any other wildlife, is encouraged to contact the UTiP hotline at 800-662-3337. You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website. If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Conservation Officer Devin Shirley at 435-299-9823. Rewards are available and requests for confidentiality are respected.