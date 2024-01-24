Utah DWR seeks information after mule deer killed, left to waste in Cache County

UTAH, Jan. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after two mule deer were killed illegally last month and left to waste in Cache County.

DWR conservation officers received a report from a concerned individual who found several dead deer near the Porcupine Reservoir boat ramp on Jan. 5. Conservation officers responded to the incident and located the carcasses of two mule deer, a doe and a yearling buck, covered with snow.

“Upon further investigation, officers determined that both deer were killed after being shot multiple times with a .22-caliber firearm,” the DWR statement says. “Investigators estimate that the incident occurred sometime between Jan. 2-5. There were no deer hunts taking place in the area at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of these two deer, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option

If you have information regarding this specific case, you can also contact DWR Officer Nick Vidrine at 435-503-4971. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible, and requests for confidentiality are respected.