Utah DWR investigates illegal killing of two bull elk in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after two bull elk were illegally killed in Sevier County earlier this month.

“The two bull elk were illegally shot and left to waste on the Fishlake Mountain during the general spike bull elk hunt,” a statement from the Utah DWR says. “One elk was shot in early October in Sheep Valley, and the second elk was shot in the middle of October near Daniel’s Pass.”

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of these elk, or any other wildlife, is encouraged to contact the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337, the statement says.

“You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website. If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Officer Eric Bond at 435-287-8427. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.”

Every year Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife, the statement said. In 2019, officers confirmed that over 1,000 animals were illegally killed, with a total value of over $408,000, it added.