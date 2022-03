PARK CITY, Utah, March 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources was called in this week after a moose made an off-season stop near the Park City High School football field.

“A big thanks to our biologists who were able to tranquilize, collar and relocate a female moose found near the Park City High football field,” says a Utah DWR tweet, issued Wednesday.

“She is now headed back to safer habitat!”