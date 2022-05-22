Utah DWR urges caution as bears emerge from hibernation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s black bear population likely woke up early this year from hibernation, and they’re now out and hungry.

So this week the state’s wildlife watchers issued their annual guide to avoiding bear conflicts. Black bears are Utah’s only species of bear and this year Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials fear they are spreading out further to new areas in their search for food.

The state’s continuing drought affects plants and root-like vegetation, which is 90% of a bear’s diet, according to a DWR press release.

“The lower food supply could lead to more bear conflicts this summer as bears look more broadly for food,” DWR Game Mammals Coordinator Darren DeBloois said. “We’re anticipating a possible increase in incidents this year of bears getting into people’s garbage and scavenging for food.”

The DWR offers the following advice to avoid a bear encounter.

Bear-proof your food and supplies

Store your food, snacks and scented items (such as deodorant and toothpaste) in an area where a bear can’t get to them. Do not leave them out on tables or keep them in your tent. Storing them in a locked trailer or locking them in the trunk of your car are both good options. Storing food and scented items in these areas will reduce the chance that a bear smells them. And, if a bear does make its way to the area where you’re staying, if it isn’t rewarded with food, it will likely move on.

Keep your cooking area clean

After you’ve finished eating, thoroughly clean utensils and anything else that was used to prepare or eat the food. Don’t dump oil or grease from pots or pans onto the ground. Instead, put the oil or grease in a container, and take it home with you. By keeping your campsite or cabin area clean, you reduce the chance that a bear will smell food and trash, and be lured to your camp.

Keep your campsite clean

Don’t leave food scraps and other trash scattered around your campsite or cabin area. Instead, put it in trash bags, and take it home with you. Make sure to wipe down picnic tables and keep the area free of food and other debris. Always keep your campsite or cabin area clean because a dirty campsite can attract bears long after you’ve left.

“If a bear visits the area after you leave and then someone comes into that area to camp, you’ve created a potentially dangerous situation,” DeBloois said.

Never feed a bear

This may seem like common sense, but it’s worth noting. Although bear cubs may seem cute, you should absolutely never feed one — or an adult bear for that matter. They are wild animals and natural predators.

Once a bear loses its fear of people, wildlife biologists and conservation officers are left with something they dread: having to euthanize an animal to keep the public safe. By not providing a bear with food, you can help keep it safe too.

“We got into the wildlife profession because we love wildlife,” DeBloois says. “We enjoy managing and protecting animals so Utahns can get outdoors and enjoy them. Having to euthanize an animal — because someone didn’t do something as simple as keeping their campsite clean and storing food in a secure area — is tough. Please don’t put us in that situation.”

Bear-proof your outdoor garbage cans

Many bear reports that the DWR receives each year involve bears getting into trash cans or dumpsters in neighborhoods and at cabins. Make sure to store your trash in a secure location or bear-proof container. If you don’t have access to a bear-safe garbage can or dumpster, make sure to store your garbage can in your garage and put it out for pick up in the morning, rather than the night before. Also, make sure to clean your trash container regularly to eliminate some of the odors that attract bears.

Remove items that will attract a bear to your house

Utah is bear country, and especially so if you live in the foothills or other mountainous parts of the state. It is important to properly secure or clean anything in your yard that may attract a bear. Some of these include: