Utah DWR warns waterfowl hunters of 16 Utah waterbodies with dangerous algal bloom

UTAH, Oct. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is warning waterfowl hunters that 16 waterbodies statewide are known to have harmful algal blooms that should be avoided, especially by hunters who take dogs.

Fifteen are under warning advisory and one is under danger advisory across Utah. On Oct. 31, the Utah Division of Water Quality will stop monitoring for harmful algal blooms as temperatures continue to decrease and weather conditions worsen during the fall and winter, the Utah DWR statement says.

“However, despite some notions that harmful algal blooms only occur during hot summer weather, they can persist throughout the fall and winter and continue to pose a potential threat to humans and pets.”

Ashley Sumner, Utah Department of Environmental Quality communications director, said that at the end of this month, “some active advisories will be lifted, and signs and website posts will start to come down.

“However, it’s essential to know that these blooms can continue in colder weather. People should know what to look for, and when in doubt, keep your pets and hunting dogs out of the water.”

Blooms form when naturally occurring cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, multiply to high densities and form visible water discoloration, scum and mats, the Utah DWR statement says. Harmful algal blooms can look like pea soup, spilled paint, grass clippings or water that has a green or blue-green hue.

Cyanobacteria can produce several kinds of toxins that can affect liver, nerve and skin tissue, the statement says.

“If you suspect a harmful algal bloom in the water, stay out of the water and avoid any contact with water or scum. Be sure to clean waterfowl and fish well with fresh water, and discard all guts.”

Hunters with dogs should keep their animals away from algal bloom, “as the toxins have proved to be fatal in pets. Dogs can be exposed to toxins by skin contact with water that is contaminated with cyanobacteria or toxins, by swallowing water, or by licking the water off their fur or hair.”

Owners of pets exposed to harmful algal bloom should contact their veterinarians.

“Even with proper veterinary care, most exposures are fatal,” the Utah DWR statement says. “Prevention is the best way to protect your pet.”

Suspected harmful algal blooms can be reported to DWQ by calling 801-536-4123. Find more information about harmful algal blooms and locations at habs.utah.gov.

Waterfowl hunters should also take precautions against avian influenza while hunting in Utah this fall. Find more information about avian flu and how to protect yourself and your hunting dogs on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website.