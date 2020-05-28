Utah DWS seeks information after 260 bass left to waste in Davis County; reward available

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Services is seeking tips after 260 white bass were discarded and left to waste near Syracuse.

“The fish were discovered on the side of the road on West Gentile Street near Syracuse on May 18,” says a statement from the DWS. “No attempt had been made to salvage any portions of the meat.

“In Utah, white bass do not have daily bag or possession limits. However, they are a commonly consumed fish species and are subject to wasting laws and regulations if steps are not taken to preserve them for consumption after catching them.”

Anyone with information regarding the discarded white bass, or any other illegal wildlife-related activity, is encouraged to contact the UTiP hotline at 800-662-3337.

“You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website,” the statement says. “If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Conservation Officer Trevor Doman at 385-242-6357.

“Rewards are available and requests for confidentiality are respected.”