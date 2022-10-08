Utah eatery the Training Table plans comeback

UTAH, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah restaurant the Training Table is reportedly making a comeback nearly six years after it closed its doors.

The family owned restaurant announced it was closing after 39 years in December of 2016. It was best known for specially burgers, fries, sauces and the gimmick of customers ordering from phones at their tables.

It may look a bit different in this incarnation, according to a statement posted on The Training Table website.

“On the 45th anniversary of opening our doors, we’re beginning the next chapter as ‘A Utah Original,'” the page says. “It may look different from the outside, but our calling remains the same: we’re here to serve the community, to bring people together and to help make memories for generations to come. We can’t wait to welcome you back!”

The site says the company’s ultimate dipping sauce and ultimate hickory sauce, are both now available to pre-order by the bottle, “straight from our kitchen to yours. We promise, it’s as good as you remember.”

In the coming weeks, Training Table food trucks will hit the street “bringing everyone’s favorite menu items (yes, the cheese fries) to locations across Utah. Level-up your event catering and gather once again with a plate of fries and a blue bacon burger.”

There is no word yet when or where the food trucks may appear, and whether sit-down restaurants may be planned in the future. We’re guessing the phones are on hold. The site urges fans to follow it on social media for all the tasty updates. We’re just warming up, so stay tuned — and stay hungry.”