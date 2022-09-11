Utah elected leaders share thoughts on anniversary of Sept. 11 terror attacks

UTAH, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Several of Utah’s top elected leaders posted thoughts Sunday on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The terrorist attacks, staged by militant Islamic extremist, began with the hijacking of four commercial airplanes. Two were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, in New York City. One targeted the the Pentagon, in Arlington, Va. The fourth government was intended for government building in Washington, D.C., but crashed into a field after passengers revolted against the hijackers.

In all, nearly 3,000 victims died as a result of the Sept. 1, 2001 attacks.

Gov. Spencer Cox on Sunday ordered the lowering of Utah and U.S. flags in recognition of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance. Flags are already lowered in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, and they will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment for the queen.

Cox also encouraged people, businesses, schools, and other organizations to honor and remember the victims of Sept. 11, 2001 by lowering flags. He also tweeted a message regarding the 9/11 anniversary.

“Today we remember those we lost on 9/11. We recognize the first responders, rescue crews, and ordinary people who rushed to help. We honor our military members who served and sacrificed to protect our freedoms and safety.”

Messages from other Utah officials follow.

Sen. Mike Lee

“Twenty-one years later, the attacks on September 11th remain imprinted on the American psyche. The events of that dark day changed America and the world forever. We know, however, that the American resolve is strong enough to overcome any evil and that America will face her enemies and stand for freedom, no mater the cost. The individual bravery demonstrated by first responders, flight 93 passengers, and our armed forces is a testament to our commitment to defend our home. Today, Sharon and I remember whose who we lost.”

Sen. Mitt Romney

“The world has not been the same since the terrorist attacks on 9/11, and each anniversary thereafter brings our hearts and minds back to the lives tragically lost on that dreadful day. May we continue to look to the American flag as a symbol of healing and hope in times of trial.”

Rep. Chris Stewart, 2nd District

“Never forget.”

Rep. John Curtis, 3rd District

“Today, on 9/11 we mourn for the 2,977 who lost their lives and for the families of these victims. We recognize the selflessness of first responders who rushed in, with no thought of their own lives. May we #NeverForget their sacrifices.”

Rep. Burgess Owens, 4th District

“The terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, changed our country forever. 21 years later, we commemorate this tragic anniversary and honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost, our heroic first responders, and the brave Americans who risked their lives to keep us safe. #NeverForget”