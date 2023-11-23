Utah election results continue to roll in

UTAH, Nov. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Votes continue to be counted after Tuesday’s election, but Wednesday’s tally still seems to favor specific candidates in several high-profile races.

The Salt Lake County Mayor’s race appears to have gone to incumbent Erin Mendenhall, who had 58% of the vote as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Ross “Rocky” Anderson came in second, with 34% of the vote.

Anderson has not conceded. The final vote count is expected to be released Friday.

In Ogden, the mayoral vote so far favors Ben Nadolski, with 54.8% of the vote Wednesday afternoon. Coming in second with 45.2% of the vote is Taylor Knuth. Votes continue to be counted.

Celeste Maloy is on track to fill the District 2 House of Representatives seat vacated by Rep. Chris Stewart. She currently has 61.26% of the vote. In second place is Kathleen Riebe, with 28.73% of the vote, who on election night released a concession statement.

“The voters of the Second District have made their decision,” Riebe said in part. “I just spoke to Representative-elect Maloy and wished her the best. I look forward to her advocacy on behalf of our state at the national level, and the pressing issues of water, affordable housing, and sustainable growth that face all Utahns.”

For the latest statewide results, click on the state’s Nov. 21 general election page, then click on the county you are interested in. Candidates are listed, along with current vote tallies.

Final election results will be certified by Dec. 5.