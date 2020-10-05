Utah family asks to be released from quarantine in Guam after death of sister

TAMUNING, Guam, Oct. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah family is asking to be released from quarantine in Guam after the unexpected death of one of their family members.

A Facebook post from the family of Jayme Alsup Ellis, who lives in the U.S. island territory in Micronesia with her husband and children, said she had a fever last week, was throwing up and had trouble breathing.

She was taken to hospital and her husband was told she was in stable condition, her family members said.

Soon after, her husband was told she had passed away. She tested negative for COVID-19, her family members added.

Her mother and three sisters subsequently flew to Guam, knowing they would be required to quarantine for six days being able to take a COVID-19 test and be reunited with Jayme’s husband and three young children.

Before the family left, they applied for a hardship exemption, which would mean they could quarantine at Jayme’s home and their COVID-19 tests could be expedited. The family said that request has not been approved.

Jayme’s sister, Holly Alsup Montana, shared the following letter on Facebook to Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, posted on Monday. The letter reads:

Dear Health Director,

Hafa Adai. Guam is beautiful, and while we would love to be here to tour your gorgeous island, I’m afraid our circumstances are more tragic. Our sister and daughter, Jayme Ellis, was a Guam resident. She suddenly passed away last week leaving her three young children (ages 5, 4, and 1) and her husband shocked and in mourning. They have no family nearby to help with this hardship.

To help her husband with plans, arrangements for her memorial, to care for the children, and to mourn, we traveled from the States to Guam. Since our return flight leaves on Thursday, Oct. 8, the time we have to complete these tasks is limited and we plea for special consideration of our situation.

Please allow us to be released from the hotel and grant us time to mourn with our loved ones. We would be happy to quarantine in a situation that allows us to be with the children and help her husband, such as at their residence in Yigo.

We are healthy, health conscious citizens who have had no known exposure to the virus, have been compliant with social distancing and face mask regulations through our travels, and show no symptoms. We ask to prove this with a COVID test or in whatever manner you see fit, expedited if you would.

We in quarantine are at the Dusit Beach Resort, room 1712. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Karyn Alsup (Mother)

Holly Alsup Montano (Sister)

Jill Alsup Braithwaite (Sister)

Kelsy Alsup Vargo (Sister)

