Utah fire crews train for water, ice emergencies

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho, Oct. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah fire crews are spending a week training for water and ice emergencies, officials said.

“Did you know Lehi will have a reservoir planned to open in 2021?” said a Facebook from Lehi Fire Department. “This body of water brings new needs for our all hazards department. Part of the planning is to have equipment and training to respond to water and ice emergencies.”

Crews are training this week at the Palisades Reservoir at the Wyoming/Idaho state border near Swan Valley.

“They are learning water rescue skills and operating on inflatable rescue boats,” the post said. “Lehi Fire Department, Saratoga Springs Rescue, Lone Peak Fire District, and Utah County Search and Rescue are being instructed by firefighters from Oklahoma Task Force 1.”