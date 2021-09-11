Utah Fire Info: Evening storms lessen Legacy Fire behavior

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A drenching thunderstorm and the rain it delivered likely helped subdue the Legacy Fire, sparked in the Kaysville/Farmington area by an afternoon lightning strike.

Before dark, the wildfire, located in an area inaccessible to local firefighters, was estimated at 300 acres. At 9 p.m., Utah Wildfire Info tweeted that after the downpour, the fire didn’t look quite as threatening.

“A large thunder cell moved through the area this evening producing substantial amount of rain,” the tweet says. “Fire behavior has lessened significantly. Crews will patrol & monitor through the night. Fire personnel will assess & update acreage containment in the morning.”

The Kaysville Fire Department also shared an update:

“A strong rain storm swept through the area and controlled most of the fire. The rain also cleared out a substantial amount of smoke that was looming over east Davis County. There are several spot fires between Kaysville and Farmington, however, they are contained to areas that should not let them spread.

“There are no longer any evacuated areas and it is safe to return home. All mutual-aid resources have been released from the fire. Kaysville Fire and Farmington Fire will remain in the area throughout the evening, working hot spots and monitoring for any fire spread or new fire starts.

“Power will likely be out throughout parts of Davis County, as the fire severely impacted lines that run through the area. Rocky Mountain Power is aware. Unknown ETA of when power will be restored.

No property damage has been reported from the fire, and no injuries, the statement says.

“We appreciate our mutual-aid partners from South Davis Metro Fire Service Area, Layton City Fire and Hill Air Force Base Fire, for providing assistance with the fire and area coverage to Kaysville/Fruit Heights. We also appreciate Davis Dispatch for doing an incredible job with managing resources and fielding 911 calls related to the fire. Thanks to Kaysville Police Department, Farmington PD, UDOT IMT and any other entities that assisted with the fire!”

The Kaysville and Farmington fire department first posted on social media about the fire at 3 p.m.

“Kaysville Fire and Farmington Fire Department are responding to a wildland fire in the wetlands west of Kaysville and Farmington,” the post says. “The fire is not currently threatening any structures.”

An update at 4:10 p.m. said the blaze has been named the Legacy Fire and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands has taken command of the incident.

The fire is currently one mile west from any structures and is not a threat to neighborhoods. “However, this can change if there is a significant wind shift,” the update said.

Due to inaccessible terrain the #LegacyFire has burned an est.300 acres. The fire is located West of Kaysville, Layton and Farmington. No structures threatened or closures in place. Crews will continue to work from the closest road near the fire. Please avoid the area. #kmyffsl pic.twitter.com/5N5QmwhUYi — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 10, 2021

A Utah Fire Info tweet said because of the inaccessibility of the fire, it would be allowed to burn.

“Due to the location of the fire, there is no access for crews to reach the fire, so it will continue to burn,” the update said. “Crews have established a fire break on the West Davis Corridor in the event that the winds do shift.”

Residents were asked not to call 911 to ask questions or report the fire. “It is already reported and crews are actively monitoring the situation,” the update said. “Davis County 911 is being inundated with 911 calls related to the fire. Please do not contact 911 unless you have an emergency.”

Gephardt Daily will have an update on the Legacy Fire as new information is released.