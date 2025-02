TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A planned burn of juniper brush in near Grantee Springs last week achieved its goals, a Utah Fire Info statement says.

“Last week’s burn in Grantee Springs (Tooele County) was a success! #utahffsl and partners ignited 120 piles.

“The project is on land that supplies water to a local community,” the Utah Fire info statement says.

“Clearing 40 acres of junipers choking the well has improved water flow and reduced wildfire risks.”