Utah Fire Info: Monument Fire, SE of Vernal, remains uncontained

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Monument Fire, first reported Saturday afternoon, has grown to an estimated 85 to 100 acres.

No containment was reported by Utah Fire Info as of Sunday morning. The agency says the fire was sparked by lightning.

The Monument Fire is 55 miles southeast of Vernal.

“Fire expected to be active today due to hot, dry weather with 10-15 mph winds possible,” the Utah Fire Info website says.

“Two hotshot crews have joined crews already fighting the fire.”

