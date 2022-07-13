Utah Fire Info shares latest wildfire update

UTAH, July 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Fire Info reports seven wildfires burning in Utah as of early Wednesday afternoon.

The largest is the Halfway Hill Fire.

“Tuesday afternoon’s thunderstorms brought only a trace of precipitation and gusty winds of up to 35 mph to the Halfway Hill Fire south of Fillmore, Utah,” says a Wednesday morning report on the fire.

“The wind resulted in some spotting and a temporary halt to air operations because of high winds and reduced visibility. Weather conditions also hampered the overnight attempts to map the fire growth.”

High pressure is predicted to remain in place for the week, resulting in hot temperatures and terrain driven winds each day,” says a report shared by Utah Fire Info.

“Humidity will trend upwards, and afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are likely.

Another update was on the Apple Valley Fire, which started Tuesday in Washington County, and quickly grew to 150 acres.

“Firefighters worked through the night & secured the #AppleValleyFire perimeter, which is now 100% contained,” says the Utah Fire Info update.

And although the Little Dell Fire still appears on the Utah Fire Info website, a Utah Fire Info update shows it at 100% contained.

Below, find updates on all Utah wildfires, current as of Wednesday afternoon, from largest to smallest.

Halfway Hill Fire, in Millard County, is reported to have burned 10,435.37 acres. It was discovered Friday, July 8, and was human caused. Firefighters and support personnel assigned to the scene number 457. An evacuation order remains in place for the Virginia Hills subdivision.

Jacob City Fire, in Tooele County, measures at an estimated 4,4,281 acres. It is human caused, and an arrest has been made in the case. It was discovered on Saturday, July 9. Firefighters and support people assigned to the fires number 405.

Willow Keg Fire, Juab County, has burned an estimated 0.5 acres. It was discovered today, Wednesday, July 13. Its cause is undetermined.

Dog Valley Fire, in Garfield County, has burned 0.25 acres since it was discovered on Tuesday, July 12. It is believed to be naturally caused.

Dry Creek Fire, in Garfield County, stands at 0.1 acres. It was discovered on July 11, and is believed to have been naturally caused.

Pennell Peak Fire, Garfield County, is estimated at 0.1 acres. It was discovered on Tuesday, July 12, and is believed to be naturally caused.