Utah Fire Info: Uintah County wildfire 90% contained

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, April 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Red Bridge Fire is now 90 percent contained, according to a Tuesday morning update from Utah Fire Info.

The fire was first noticed Sunday when it was about 10 acres, according to the government-run site. By Monday, Utah Fire Info estimated the fire at about 260 acres.

The Utah National Guard agreed to send two Black Hawk helicopters with buckets for firefighting, it tweeted Monday, with three crew members on each to “assist in containing the Red Bridge Wildfire in Fort Duchesne.”

“We stand ready to support firefighting efforts across the state,” the tweet added.

On Tuesday morning, the fire was listed on the Utah Fire Info website as estimated at 452 acres, and confirmed it was 90% contained. The site also said 26 people had been involved in the fire-fighting effort, and the fire’s primary fuel was tall grass.

Utah Fire Info also said the cause of the fire has not been determined.