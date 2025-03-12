Utah firefighters deploying to Texas to help battle wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands has sent two task forces to Texas to assist with wildland firefighting efforts in the state.

Each task force met up to travel to to Texas on a “severity assignment” to assist the local firefighting resources due to heightened fire activity in Texas. The groups gathered

One task force consists of state staff and local firefighters from Northern Utah and Moab. The second has staff and local firefighters from Southern Utah.

The task force out of Northern Utah is being led by Bryce Boyer, who works for FFSL and serves as the Summit County Fire Warden. Trevor Whiting, the Assistant Fire Warden in Tooele County will serve as a Task Force Leader Trainee to develop his skills in that position, gaining valuable experience to take on future leadership roles.

Photo by Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands

The Northern Utah Task Force includes engines and firefighters from Provo Fire, Juab Fire, Moab Fire, North Fork Special Services District, and the state of Utah.

Photo by Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands

Matt Jarvis, a captain for the Lone Peak Hotshots, is leading the task force out of Southern Utah. Alexander Larsen, the Kane County Fire Warden, will serve as a Task Force Leader Trainee.

Photo by Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands

The Southern Utah team includes engine resources and firefighters from Cedar City Fire, Dammeron Valley Fire, Enterprise Fire, Hurricane Valley Fire, and the state of Utah.

Photo by Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands

Both task forces will be deployed for 14 days in Texas before returning to Utah.