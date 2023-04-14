Utah firefighting community mourns loss of UFA Capt. Matthew Hambleton

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah firefighting community is mourning the loss of longtime Unified Fire Capt. Matthew Hambleton, who died Wednesday.

Hambleton, who joined Salt Lake County/Unified Fire Authority as a firefighter in August 1996, also was a member of Utah Task Force 1, one of FEMA’s elite urban search and rescue response teams.

“It is with deepest regret and sorrow that we announce that on April 12, 2023, we lost a beloved and respected member of our fire family, Captain Matthew Hambleton,” Utah Task Force 1 stated on its Facebook page Friday. “Above all else, Matt dearly loved his wife and two children whom he leaves behind.”

Hambleton was promoted to paramedic in 1998 and became a UFA captain in 2006, the post states.

“Matt led his crews with passion, professionalism, and expertise, and was admired by many,” it continues.

Hambleton was a founding member of UFA’s heavy rescue program, as well as its longest-serving member with more than 20 years of service, according to Utah Task Force 1. He was considered a “subject matter expert” in rescues involving ropes, confined space, trenches, structure collapses and heavy extraction.

“Matt always enthusiastically passed his knowledge and skills to others,” the post states.

Hambleton also received rewards and recognition during his long career of service, including deploying to the World Trade Center after Sept. 11, 2001, and two unit citations for his Hurricane Harvey deployment in 2018 and a canyon vehicle rollover in 2021, according to Utah Task Force 1.

Hambleton deployed on several missions for Utah Task Force 1, “served with great passion as a mentor and delivered thousands of hours of instruction and leadership influence in many rescue and search disciplines,” the post states.

Positions Hambleton held during his career include rescue specialist, rescue squad officer, tech search specialist, rescue team manager, search team manager, water rescue technician and rescue boat operator.

His other Utah Task Force 1 deployments include the Logan canal break and mudslide in July 2009 and Oregon wildfires in September 2020.

“Matt was a beloved mentor, friend, and leader. He will be very deeply missed,” the post concludes.