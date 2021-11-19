Utah Food Bank asking for more runners to join Utah Human Race on Thanksgiving

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Food Bank is asking for more runners to join the Utah Human Race on Thanksgiving this year.

The 5K and 10K fun run begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 at the South Towne Promenade, at 10200 S. Centennial Parkway, said a news release.

“This year marks the 16th anniversary of this family-friendly race, which is a major component of our annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive,” the news release said. “Last year’s race had to be held virtually, so we are looking forward to seeing all of our supporters again, especially at our new location in Sandy! So join us on Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 25), preferably in costume, to help fight hunger while you make room for Thanksgiving dinner!”

The first 4,000 registrants will receive this year’s race shirt.

The news release added: “410,000 Utahns are at risk of missing a meal today. Even more alarming is that one in seven Utah kids are unsure where their next meal is coming from. The Utah Human Race is one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state attracting close to 5,000 participants every year, and all proceeds directly benefit Utah Food Bank’s mission of fighting hunger statewide.”

The cost of the 5K is $25 per person, or $30 for the $5K.

“This is an outdoor event, but we highly recommend only attending if you have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and we suggest that all participants wear a mask,” the news release said. “If you are feeling ill, or have recently been exposed to COVID-19, please DO NOT ATTEND.”

For the race route, click here.