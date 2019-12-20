Utah Football adds 18 on National Signing Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham has announced the addition of 18 student athletes to the 2020 roster to kick off the early signing period, which will last through Friday.

“To this point, we feel really good about our class,” Whittingham said, by way of a news release from U of U Athletics. “The overriding theme to this class is defense. We were down in defensive numbers last year, so there is going to be an imbalance of defensive to offensive guys to try to catch up, but we feel like we are getting some really good players added to our roster.”

The 2020 class so far has 17 freshmen, including five returned missionaries, and one graduate transfer, the news release said. The Utes will also see seven newcomers from the state of Utah on the 2020 roster, which officials said is a priority for the Utes every season.

“We had an excellent year in-state,” Whittingham said. “We think when it is all said and done, we will have five of the top six players from the state of Utah, which is huge.”

The Utes added 11 players on defense that included five on the defensive line, three safeties, two linebackers and one cornerback. On offense, the Utes welcome two wide receivers, three offensive linemen, a graduate transfer quarterback and a running back.

Geographically, seven of the future Utes will be coming from Utah, five from Texas, two from California, two from Hawaii, one from South Carolina and one from New Mexico. Utah’s 18 new additions are comprised of five four-star recruits and 13 three-stars.