Utah Football game at Colorado moved to Saturday morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah’s football game at Colorado, originally scheduled for Friday, is moving to Saturday, Dec. 12.

The game will begin at 10 a.m. MT, and will televised by FOX, the Pac-12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Wednesday. The game was to have been played Friday at 7:30 p.m. MT on FS1.

FOX will have the announcing team of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft on the call for the Big Noon Saturday national telecast.

Utah enters the game with a record of 1-2, coming off a 30-24 home victory over Oregon State last Saturday. Colorado is 4-0, 3-0 in Pac-12 play.

“We appreciate the flexibility by all involved, and the work of our Pac-12 Conference leadership, to position our program and Colorado’s for national exposure in the coveted Big Noon Saturday time slot,” said U of U Director of Athletics Mark Harlan. “This will be a terrific opportunity to showcase our program and gain exposure for the Conference.”