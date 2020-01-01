Utah Football officials reflective after 38-10 loss to Texas in Valero Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Jan. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A statement released by the University of Utah football program acknowledges losing the Velaro Alamo Bowl to the Texas Longhorns Monday, 38 to 10, was a disappointment.

“It wasn’t an ending the Utes wanted as they struggled to get going offensively while also allowing Texas to gain 438 yards of total offense,” said a news release from University of Utah Athletics. “Utah finished the game with 254 yards of offense, but only averaged 4.2 yards per play while Texas put up 7.8 yards per offensive snap.”

On offense, senior Tyler Huntley was 15-of-23 for 126 yards and one touchdown with Brant Kuithe and Cole Fotheringham both leading the Utes in receptions with three a piece for 30 yards each, the news release said. Senior Zack Moss finished the game with 71 all-purpose yards that included a team-high 57 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards.

“On defense, Utah was led in tackles by Mika Tafua after he racked up a career high eight tackles that included 1.5 tackles for loss,” the news release said. “Devin Lloyd, Javelin Guidry, Bradlee Anae, Newphi Sewell and Terrell Burgess all contributed six tackles each with Guidry grabbing his first interception of the season.”

In Anae’s tackle total was also a half sack, officially breaking the program record for career sacks. He finished his decorated career with 30 career sacks that included 13 this year. He also broke the school record for career tackles for loss yards (245) and career sack yards (210) while ranking No. 4 in program history in career tackles for loss (41.5).

GAME SCORING RECAP

After Texas completed a 34-yard pass on its first play of the game to get into Utah territory the Utes would go on to hold the Longhorns to just an additional 29 yards on the play, forcing a field goal attempt, the news release said. Texas would go on to knock in the 29-yarder, taking a 3-0 lead with 10:26 remaining in the first quarter.

“The Longhorns would take a 10-0 lead to start the second quarter after Utah couldn’t get its offense going in the first, the news release said. “After a 71-yard punt return to the Utah six-yard-line, Texas finished its scoring drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown with 13:24 on the clock, ending just a two-play, six-yard drive.”

Utah’s offensive struggles followed them into the second half as they were unable to convert on a fourth down attempt, giving the ball up on their own 43-yard line, the news release said. Texas would go on to score on an 11-yard passing touchdown, giving them a 17-0 lead with 10:30 on the clock in the third quarter, ending a three-play, 43-yard drive.

The Utes had to settle on a field goal to get on the scoreboard with 4:58 left to play in the third quarter, cutting the Texas lead to 17-3. Jadon Redding’s 32-yard field goal came on the end of Utah’s second-longest drive of the game, an 11-play, 60-yard drive to take 5:32 off the clock for the three points.

Texas once again extended its lead with only six seconds remaining in the third quarter, punching in a six-yard rushing touchdown to make it 24-3. The Longhorns scored on a seven-play, 75-yard drive for its fourth touchdown of the night, burning 4:52 off the clock in the third.

“The Utah offense gained some momentum with 11:34 on the clock in the fourth quarter, scoring its first touchdown of the game on a four-yard reception by Demari Simpkins,” the news release said. “Simpkins caught his second touchdown of the season after a 29-yard catch from Kuithe put the Utes in the red zone with Simpkins’ over the shoulder touchdown catch ending a nine-play, 75-yard drive to whittle down Texas’ lead to 24-10.”

Texas was able to capitalize on its next two drives, scoring on a 15-yard catch and a 49-yard rushing touchdown, the news release said. The two scores gave the Longhorns a 38-10 lead with 7:54 remaining in the game with the two drives counting for 124 yards of total offense and the last points of the game.