Utah Football spring football game will have limited fan attendance

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Football spring game will be played with limited fan attendance, official said.

“A limited capacity of up to 6,500 fans has been approved for the April 17 Utah Football spring football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium,” said a news release from Utah Football. “Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. MT.

“The capacity was established through consultation with, and approval from, campus and local public health authorities in compliance with Pac-12 Conference policy. The game will be televised live on the Pac-12 Network.”

Spectators in attendance must wear a mask at all times inside Rice-Eccles Stadium, maintain physical distance and sit in groups limited to those who share the same household, the news release said.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 2, at 10 a.m., and may be purchased for $10, or in a bundle of four tickets for $22, either online or by phone at 801-581-8849. Tickets will be distributed digitally to provide a touch-free admission experience. Student tickets will be available the day of the game at the stadium.

All funds raised through ticket sales to the Spring Game will go to the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship fund, established in January to honor the legacy of the former Utah football student-athlete who tragically lost his life in December.

The Utah Football team began spring practice on Monday, March 15, with 18 starters returning on offense and defense, including Butkus Award finalist Devin Lloyd. The junior linebacker is one of seven returning All-Pac-12 performers, including four first-team selections.

The 2021 Utah football season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 2 when Weber State comes to Salt Lake City on a night when the newly-expanded Rice-Eccles Stadium will host its first game after completion of the Ken Garff Performance Zone. Season ticket renewals are currently being processed with a renewal deadline of May 5.

