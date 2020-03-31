Utah Gov. Herbert, others, speak at daily COVID-19 news conference; urge social-distancing compliance

Tune in here learn more about how Utah is mobilizing to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Posted by Governor Gary Herbert on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, during his daily briefing on the Utah spread of the COVID-19 virus, said he believes Utahns’ efforts to maintain social distancing are working to slow transmission, and need to continue.

“In doing so, we will ensure we do not overwhelm our healthcare system,” Herbert said, adding that the next two weeks are critical to the effort. “We need to recommit.”

“I know this is a inconvenience. We are social animals. We like to be engaged with family and friends… contrary to what we’re doing, is certainly hard to do, let me emphasize, these next two weeks are critical.”

