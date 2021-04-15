Utah Gov. Spencer Cox disagrees with pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in his monthly press conference that he does not agree with the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clotting issues.

Federal health authorities recommended the pause Tuesday while they investigate a potential link between the vaccine and very rare blood clots. Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed clots after receiving the vaccine. One person died, and another is in critical condition, the Food and Drug Administration said. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that he expects the pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to last for days or weeks, not months.

Cox stated in the press conference that he does understand the reason that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA decided to pause the vaccine. But he said the risk of getting a blood clot from the vaccine is “miniscule” compared with the risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.

The governor was asked directly if he disagrees with the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine: “Yes, I do,” he said. He added that he is concerned that the pause may cause further doubt for Utahns deciding whether or not to be vaccinated.

“I could totally be wrong on this,” he added.

He did add he thinks Johnson & Johnson is not an inferior vaccine, and could even be seen as a superior vaccine because it is a single shot.

For more information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause click here.

Cox also said in the news conference that Utah is no longer discouraging people who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days to wait to get their COVID-19 vaccines. He added the state has enough vaccines now to allow for this change.

He said people should wait to get vaccinated until they do not have symptoms.

For the full press conference see above.