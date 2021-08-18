Utah Gov. Spencer Cox sends letter to Biden ‘expressing desire’ to help Afghan refugees

UTAH, Aug. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has sent a letter to President Joe Biden “expressing desire” in helping those who are fleeing Afghanistan.

“Utah was settled by refugees fleeing religious persecution,” Cox says in a tweet. “We understand the pain caused by forced migration and appreciate the contributions of refugees in our communities.”

The letter reads: “I’m deeply saddened by the human tragedy currently unfolding in Afghanistan. I recognize Utah plays no direct role in shaping U.S. diplomatic or military policy, but we have a long history of welcoming refugees from around the world and helping them start their lives in a new country. We are eager to continue that practice and assist with the resettlement of individuals and families fleeing Afghanistan, especially those who valiantly helped U.S. troops, diplomats, journalists and other civilians over the past 20 years.

“As you may already know, Utah’s history guides our approach to refugees. Our state was settled by refugees fleeing religious persecution 170 years ago. Their descendants have a deep understanding of the danger and pain caused by forced migration and an appreciation for the wonderful contributions of refugees in our communities.

“Please advise us in the coming days and weeks how we can assist.”

The tweet has more than 3,500 likes as of 8 p.m. after being posted at 7:18 p.m., with the majority of comments saying this offer of assistance is “the right thing to do.”

Earlier Tuesday, Utah’s top politician’s weighed in on Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Some were quick to blame Biden and state their beliefs that handling it differently could have caused less potential damage to Afghanistan and America’s reputation. Others, including Gov. Spencer Cox, focused on offering supporting refugees.