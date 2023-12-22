Utah governor issues declaration to recognize homeless, mourn deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox marked the eve of winter solstice Thursday by remembering Utah’s homeless and mourning those who’ve lost their lives.

The governor declared Dec. 21, 2023, as Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day in Utah.

“Today we remember those experiencing homelessness and mourn the lives lost,” Cox stated on social media. “We honor them by continuing to work with organizations across Utah to help those needing shelter, especially during these cold winter months.”

Cox has called alleviating homelessness a top priority of his administration. His fiscal year 2025 proposed budget recommends:

Additional support for emergency shelters.

New ways to address the labor shortage of behavioral health workers.

Changes to Utah’s civil commitment laws.

A new HOME Court to divert mental health cases out of the criminal justice system.

Additional support for affordable housing.

“… [By] joining together and remembering our neighbors and our friends, we can honor their lives by working to provide solutions to end homelessness within our state,” the declaration reads.

More information about the governor’s proposed budget is available at gopb.utah.gov.