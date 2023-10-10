Utah governor orders flags lowered to half-staff in solidarity with Israel 

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox issued an order Monday for the U.S. and Utah flags to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in solidarity with the state of Israel and its people.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position at sunrise Tuesday and remain at half-staff through sunset Friday, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The governor extends an invitation to all Utah residents, businesses and other organizations to participate in the recognition.