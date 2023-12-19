Utah governor orders flags lowered to honor Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Following a presidential proclamation, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued an order Monday for the U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of the passing of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position beginning at sunrise Tuesday and return to full-staff at sunset. The governor also extended an invitation to all Utah residents, businesses and other organizations to participate in the recognition.

O’Connor, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, died Dec. 1 at age 93 from complications of dementia.