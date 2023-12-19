Utah governor orders flags lowered to honor Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

Gephardt Daily Staff
Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor testifies about Alzheimer's disease before the Senate Special Committee on Aging on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 14, 2008. File photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Following a presidential proclamation, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued an order Monday for the U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of the passing of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position beginning at sunrise Tuesday and return to full-staff at sunset. The governor also extended an invitation to all Utah residents, businesses and other organizations to participate in the recognition.

O’Connor, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, died Dec. 1 at age 93 from complications of dementia.

