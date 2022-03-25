Utah governor signs budget bill, applauds ‘record-breaking support’ for education

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox signed another 78 bills into law Thursday, including a budget bill that the governor’s office says provides “historic funding for education.”

SB2 sets Utah’s public education budget and includes a 6% increase to the weighted pupil unit, which determines the amount of funding schools receive. The bill also includes financial commitments for several education projects, including:

$10 million to give $100 bonuses to teachers who have taken on extra assignments.

$8.7 million for the Teacher and Student Success Program.

$8.6 million for small districts and charter schools.

$8 million for the K-12 computer science initiative.

$3.5 million to support students experiencing homelessness.

“We applaud the record-breaking support for education this year,” the first-term governor said in a news release Thursday. “This legislation represents a tremendous investment in our students, our teachers and our future, and we are so pleased to show our schools the love they deserve.”

In all, 499 bills from the 2022 Utah legislative session were either signed, vetoed or allowed to become law without a signature, according to the governor’s office.